Tesla delivers

Tesla’s stock jumped 3% after the electric car maker said deliveries rose more than 50% last year. The sharp increase means the company surpassed the low end of its sales goals for 2019. The company delivered 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year. The Palo Alto, California company had earlier projected annual deliveries of between 360,000 and 400,000 units worldwide. The lower-cost Model 3 accounted for 83% of the company’s fourth-quarter sales at 92,550. The higher priced Model S Sedan and Model X large SUV made up the rest. The company surprised investors in the third quarter with a $143 million profit after posting a loss of $1.1 billion during the first half of 2019. It has mostly lost money in its first decade as a publicly held company.
