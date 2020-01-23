January 23, 2020
Health officials are investigating whether a patient in Brazos County is sick with the coronavirus, a deadly virus that is causing a panic across China as cities are being placed on lockdown to prevent its spread.
The patient traveled from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, according to a release from the Brazos County Health District. The person is isolated at home while precautionary testing is done.
Medical professionals familiar with the virus and its origin flagged the patient and initiated tests.
The virus produces flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Centers for Disease Control confirmed on Tuesday the first known case of coronavirus in the United States was identified in Washington state. That person had also recently traveled from Wuhan, China.
If there is a confirmed case of the coronavirus, the Brazos County Health District will announce it, states the release.
At least five cities in China have been placed on a lockdown, with airports, buses and subways suspended in an effort to contain the outbreak, according to media reports.
Currently, at least 18 victims were confirmed dead and more than 600 infected.
As of Thursday, coronavirus cases were confirmed in China, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, according to the CDC.
After two days of deliberation, The World Health Organization is holding off on declaring a global health emergency, but will reconvene within 10 days.
"Texas county investigates suspected case of deadly coronavirus" was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/01/23/texas-coronavirus-case-suspected-brazos-county/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
