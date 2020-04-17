April 17, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced initial steps to begin the process of reopening the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic, including those that in the next week will loosen surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allow all retail stores to provide product pickups and reopen state parks.
Abbott also named a "statewide strike force" devoted to developing reopening procedures. Austin banker James Huffines will chair the task force, while veteran lobbyist Mike Toomey will be its chief operating officer. The group will oversee what Abbott described as a phased reopening.
That first phase came in a series of executive orders issued Friday. One order allows for product pickup at retail stores — what Abbott described as "retail-to-go" — that will begin April 24. Outlets will be allowed to bring orders straight to customers' cars in a manner similar to how many restaurants are currently offering curbside pickup.
Another order, which goes into effect Tuesday night, will allow a limited amount of nonessential surgeries at hospitals, as long as those surgeries don't deplete the hospitals' supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
A third order will allow state parks to open Monday. Visitors to parks will be required to wear masks and keep a safe distance from people outside their households.
Additional openings will be announced April 27 "after further input from medical staff," Abbott said.
"Even more openings will be announced in May when it is determined that the infection rate continues to decline and when testing capabilities are sufficient to test and contain" outbreaks of the virus," he said.
Abbott didn't detail what those later opening would entail. He did announce, however, that schools — public schools, private schools and universities — will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Huffines is Central and South Texas chairman of PlainsCapital Bank in Austin. From 2003-10, he served on the University of Texas System Board of Regents, including two stints as chair.
Toomey is best known as a close adviser to former Gov. Rick Perry, for whom he was chief of staff. Toomey, a former state representative, also was chief of staff to ex-Gov. Bill Clements. Toomey is currently a partner at Texas Lobby Group.
Abbott's news conference came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas climbed to at least 17,371, including 428 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Out of Texas' 254 counties, 192 are reporting cases.
The number of tests done in Texas stands at 169,536, according to the state figures. That continues to amount to a tiny fraction of Texas' nearly 29 million people, fueling concerns that the extent of the outbreak across the state is not fully known.
In recent days, Abbott has faced pressure from some in his own party to reopen the state's economy, while Democrats have argued Texas is nowhere near ready to do so, citing the testing numbers. Among the Republicans agitating for a return to normal have been President Donald Trump and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who formed his own task force on restarting the economy 10 days ago.
Abbott, for his part, began previewing late last week the executive order that he issued Friday.
This developing story will be updated soon.
Disclosure: James Huffines has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces team to restart the economy, loosens some restrictions" was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/17/texas-reopening-greg-abbott-coronavirus/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
Special Advisory Council members include:
Paul Andrews, Jr.: Founder and CEO, TTI Inc.
Scott Dueser: Chairman, President & CEO, First Financial Bank
Drayton McLane: Chairman, McLane Group
Ross Perot, Jr.: Chairman, The Perot Group
Sam L. Susser: Chairman of BancAffiliated, Inc.
Sanjiv Yajnik: President of the Financial Services Division, Capital One
Arcilia Acosta: President and CEO, CARCON Industries & Construction
Mark Bivins: Rancher, partner in Corsino Cattle Company
Kathy Britton: CEO and Owner, Perry Homes
Brad Brookshire: Chairman and CEO, Brookshire Grocery Co.
J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.: Chairman, Texas Transportation Commission
Alonzo Cantu: President & CEO of Cantu Construction
Bobby Cox: Owner and operator, Bobby Cox Companies, Inc.
Adriana Cruz: Executive Director, Economic Development & Tourism Division, Office of the Governor
Michael Dell: Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies
Don Evans: Chairman of the President George W. Bush Foundation, Chairman of Permian Strategic Partnership
Tilman Fertitta: Chairman, CEO, and sole owner, Landry's, Inc.
Richard Fisher: Senior Advisor, Barclays and Former President & CEO, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Rick Francis: Chairman of the Board, WestStar Bank Holding Company, Inc.
Printice Gary: Founding Partner/Principal and CEO, Carleton Companies
Brad Heffington: Owner of Heffington Farms, Inc. and Triple T Irrigation, Inc.
Jeffery D. Hildebrand: Executive Chairman and Founder, Hilcorp Energy Company
Nancy Kinder: President & CEO, Kinder Foundation
Tom Luce: Founder and Chairman, Texas 2036
Marc McDougal: CEO, McDougal Companies
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale: Owner, Gallery Furniture
Elaine Mendoza: Founder, President & CEO of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc
Balous Miller: Owner, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Restaurants
Carla Moran: Ramar Communications
Dennis Nixon: CEO and Chairman of International Bank of Commerce
David Oliveira: Partner at Roerig, Oliveira & Fisher, L.L.P.
Kevin D. Roberts, Ph.D.: Executive Director, Texas Public Policy Foundation
Robert B. Rowling: Owner and Chairman, TRT Holdings, Inc.
Kendra Scott: Founder and CEO, Kendra Scott
Robert F. Smith: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners
Massey Villarreal: CEO and President, Precision Task Group, Inc.
Kirk Watson: Founding Dean of the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs
Marc Watts: President, The Friedkin Group
Graham Weston: Former Chairman of Rackspace Hosting Inc.
For more information about the Governor's Strike Force to Open Texas, visit the strike force webpage.
