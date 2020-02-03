Two years into its lease, Texas Health Resources has expanded and extended its pact long term to become the sole occupant of a 16,652-square foot medical office building in the Mid-Cities.
The Arlington-based healthcare giant has inked a new lease for the 5,683-square foot balance of the building at 1605 Airport Blvd., Bedford, to expand an existing surgery center. The outpatient facility is located directly across the freeway from the 322-bed Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital HEB, which is the only Level III Trauma Unit in northeast Tarrant County, and right around the corner from Texas Health Cardio & Vascular Center of North Texas.
Erik Blais and Paul Richter, vice presidents of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, were marketing the multi-tenant building for the landlord, SS Realty LLC, a Canadian investment group, when Texas Health opted to exercise its right of first refusal.
"We had strong interest from another medical user," Blais says, "and that triggered Texas Health's decision to lease the entire building."
Situated on a 1.45-acre tract, the freeway-fronting building was developed in 2009 as a single-tenant project with one lobby, which will help to expedite Texas Health's build-out plan. The new surgery center tentatively is slated to open in the fourth quarter. Kyle Jacobs of Rubicon Representation represented the tenant of record and THR affiliate, Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford LLC.
Texas Health opened the outpatient surgery center two years ago in 10,969 square feet of space. The expansion lease runs coterminous with the original pact, which was extended by three years to 2030 as a result of the new deal.
"Our client has a fully leased building once again and Texas Health has enough space to add a second surgery center to accommodate demand in the market," Blais says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.