The Texas Mortgage Bankers Association has announced the election of Jim Clapp as president for 2020-2021.
Clapp was installed during an historic virtual meeting April 21, 2020. He will lead one of the largest and oldest statewide mortgage bankers association in the United States.
Clapp earned a B.A. in Finance and an MBA with a finance concentration from Texas Christian University.
Clapp has served as president of Certainty Home Loans since 2011 and was president and CFO of the company from 2011 to 2018. The company has locations in Plano, Arlington and Fort Worth.
Clapp has been involved with the association since 2007 and has served in a number of roles including board service beginning in 2012. He most recently served as chair of the Industry Relations Committee, on the Budget and Finance Committee and is active with Texas Mortgage Bankers Political Action Committee.
Clapp serves on the board of the non-profit Stewpot Alliance in Dallas, a homeless shelter and resource center, and holds the office of treasurer.
Other new TMBA Officers include Vice President Dayna McElreath with HomeVantage Mortgage, Secretary-Treasurer Steve Remington with Benchmark Mortgage and Associate Representative Dustin Pfluger with BKM, Sowan Horan, LLP.
The 2020-2021 TMBA Board members are:
Rhiannon Bolen, AMP with Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT), P. Garrett Clayton with AmCap Mortgage Ltd., Amy J. Coke, AMP, with PPDocs Inc., Daniel Cooper with SWBC Mortgage Corporation, William Dawley with Amegy Bank, Erin Dee with LoanPeople LLC, John D. Donnelly with ServiceFirst Mortgage, Jason H. Gillespie, CMB, AMP with Simmons Bank, Jonathan M. Grafflin, CMB, AMP, Marty Green, with Polunsky Beitel Green, LLC, Jon Hodge with NexBank, SSB, Adam G. Isbell with National Mortgage Insurance, Pamela Jenkins with Willow Bend Mortgage Company, Matthew Kiker with Network Funding LP, Keith Klein with PrimeLending, Colin Luba with PlainsCapital Bank, Jodie Morgan, CMB, AMP with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Blake Priest with Premiere Nationwide Lending, Paul Pritchett with Chase Home Finance, Steve D. Remington with Benchmark Mortgage, Ruth Ruhl with RUTH RUHL, P.C., Suzanne Smith with HNB Mortgage, Regina Uhl with Sandler Law Group, Thomas F. Vetters, II with Robertson Anschutz Vetters, Rachel West, AMP with Simmons Bank, Amy White with Texas Capital Bank, N.A., David White, AMP, with Southwest Funding, Donna Wright with Republic State Mortgage Company and Kimberly Yowell with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.
