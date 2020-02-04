The Grove Frisco, a 735-acre, planned community by Newland, will break ground in the second quarter of 2020 on Phase II of its development at South Custer Rd. near the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Complementing its existing single-family home development, Phase II will offer patio homes, townhomes, luxury apartments, village retail and dining options.
The community is situated near the “Four Corners” where Allen, Frisco, McKinney and Plano meet.
“Our goal with The Grove Frisco is to cultivate a modern ‘village’ culture where residents can enjoy connecting in neighborhoods inspired by a simpler time,” said Brian Cramer, Newland senior vice president and division manager – Dallas. “With Phase II, we will have a small community rooted within a thriving urban center for people who value balance and belonging.”
To build on the sense of place and walkability, The Grove Frisco retail buildings will take design cues from the past, reflecting historic Texas Main Street in terms of elevations, signage and facades. “The Alley” will provide a pedestrian-only experience and visual delight with public art, wall murals and festoon lighting.
Dallas-based apartment developer JPI will build a multi-family complex with 424 units directly behind the retail area at the southwest corner of Main Street and Custer Road. Designed by JHP Architecture, a total of eight buildings will surround a central dog park, with six courtyards and pools placed throughout the development.
Townhome designs will be in Georgian, Colonial and Craftsman styles, with a total of 129 homes. Amenities include open spaces with lawn games, a sports field, patio seating, sand play areas, natural trails and a dog park.
The Grove Frisco Phase I is still offering elegant homes in the high $400,000-$1 million range from award-winning builders. The community’s first 25 acres of green space includes over 850 trees, Adventure Park with hand-crafted playgrounds made with natural materials inspired by the surrounding foliage, 4.5 miles of trails, a planned catch-and-release fishing pond, a future eight-acre city park, a butterfly park and a hammock park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.