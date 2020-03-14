38&Vine
Recently opened 38&Vine is providing free wine delivery straight from their Fort Worth location to your door while offering a safe and convenient way to weather out the storm.
38 & Vine Wine Delivery:
Delivery Radius: 38 & Vine delivers for free to anyone within a 20 mile radius of their Foundry District location.
Minimum Purchase: 6 bottles at any price point
Delivery Timing: When you order before 1 pm (any bottle currently stocked), you will receive your delivery SAME DAY! For special bottle orders, average delivery is within 48 hours. (may vary based on selection)
How to Order: Call 38 & Vine at 682-703-1887 to speak with a team member for currently selections and to place an order.
38 & Vine Website: https://thirtyeightandvine.com/
Ellerbe-to-go offerings:
Ellerbe is offering curbside services for food and wine. During business hours, anything can be ordered from the lunch menu during lunch, and dinner menu during dinner. The to-go WINE menu is attached; 10% off 6-pack orders.
Then, starting TUESDAY, March 17, they will have family-style and kids menus available (see attached).
How it works:
1. Visit www.ellerbefinefoods.com/menus for regular dinner/lunch menus
2. Drive to Ellerbe; food will be ready in 20 minutes
3. Pull up at the restaurant, and we'll place the order in the car.
From the Fort Worth Zoo:
Based on the best information from health experts and government officials, and in accordance with their guidelines, the Fort Worth Zoo will close to the public from March 14 through March 23, at which time we will re-evaluate. This cancellation includes Zoo preschool and all other education programs, corporate and private events and any other gathering at the Zoo.
We will continue to closely monitor the ever-changing conditions and will follow the guidance from local, state and federal officials. We want to support Gov. Abbott and Mayor Price’s directive and do our part to stem the tide of the coronavirus’ spread.
Many Zoo employees will continue to report to work in order to care for our animals. Others will use this time to disinfect surfaces and clean high-traffic areas. All of these dedicated individuals are what make our Zoo one of the best in the nation, and we’re grateful for their commitment.
Like so many other organizations, we struggled to make this decision, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests and staff.
We invite the public to stay connected to what our animals and staff are doing by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. From Stage West theatre:
Stage West will be closed to the public after this weekend’s remaining two performances
I’m guessing that, like me, you have received numerous emails regarding the global coronavirus pandemic. You may also have many thoughts about it, potentially mixed. I’d like to thank you for the incredible support we’ve received from you on our response thus far. What is most important to us is your health, and the health of our artists and staff. Before I tell you our current plan, I’d like to share a something that I read from the C.E.O. of AMC theatres. It’s a statement that I deeply connected with:
“The challenge that this outbreak represents to you, and to your family, friends and community is likely not similar to anything you have seen before. All of us currently find ourselves having to process our way through uncertainty, understandable anxiety and heightened risk. At some point though, hopefully sooner rather than later, the world will return to normal. Throughout history, people have always risen to meet whatever challenges have been thrown their way — usually emerging stronger than ever.”
The Stage West Board of Directors has met to discuss the rapidly evolving situation with regard to our production of The Children and other events scheduled at the theatre. In accordance with the Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) recommendation to cancel all public gatherings until April 20, 2020, Stage West will be closed to the public after this weekend’s remaining two performances and until the date recommended by TCPH. We will continue to monitor city, county and CDC recommendations and will inform you of any updates via email and social media. Again, the March 14 and 15 performances of The Children will continue as scheduled.
The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to the remaining The Children performances. Please remember, transferring your ticket to a donation supports Stage West and we appreciate your consideration. The loss of ticket sales will be painful. We are also in the midst of our annual fund drive. The timing couldn’t be worse. The public good is most important, however.
DONATE YOUR TICKET
As a nonprofit arts organization, Stage West Theatre relies on the audience we serve. By donating your tickets, you are providing vital support for theatre that inspires and enriches our community. Please consider donating your tickets back and receive a donation receipt by contacting the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org.
EXCHANGE YOUR TICKETS TO AN UPCOMING PERFORMANCE
We are happy to exchange your tickets for one of the many upcoming 2019–20 season performances, based on availability. Contact the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org to exchange your tickets. Our season closes September 26, 2020.
Ask for a refund for any performances that are canceled by contacting the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org.
Due to a high volume of emails, please allow 48 hours for a response from Stage West’s Box Office.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented circumstances. Keeping you, our audience, and our staff safe is our priority. We are evaluating the situation daily and are in regular contact with health professionals, city officials, and other arts companies. We will keep you updated as circumstances evolve.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our Box Office at 817-784-9378. Thank you, as always, for your continued loyalty and support.
POSTED:
SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020
•
From Fort Worth ISD:
Fort Worth ISD provides free lunch for children during extended closure
When: Monday, March 16, 2020; 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Western Hills Elementary School, 2805 Laredo Dr., Fort Worth
Superintendent Kent P. Scribner announced Friday that the District’s Child Nutrition Services Department and their vendor SODEXO will provide healthy “to go” meals for children who rely on eating each day in the school cafeteria.
For the next two weeks, midday meals will be distributed Monday through Friday at eight school locations via Fort Worth ISD’s new food trucks.
Local media are welcomed to visit Western Hills Elementary School on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for video or photographs.
Clint Bond from the FWISD Communications Department will be on-sight to answer any questions.
Butterflies in the Garden closing from March 14-21
In accordance the best available information from health official and government agencies and in accordance with their guidelines, Butterflies in the Garden will close to the public from March 14 through March 21. Previously purchased tickets for Butterflies will be honored on March 14 only, but no on-site sales will be available.
Also effective March 14 through March 21, the garden will open for regular summer hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. free of admission to allow the public access to healthy, outdoor space when many other options are limited. The Deborah Moncrief Garden Center and restroom facilities will remain open for public access to restrooms and previously scheduled private events of less than 250 only. All other public buildings will be closed to the public.
Medical City Healthcare visitor guidelines:
Medical City Healthcare is taking proactive measures to help ensure the health and safety of patients, caregivers, colleagues and the communities served by its 16 North Texas hospitals. Virtual Care options and adjusted visitor access and screening are being used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Virtual Care COVID-19 Screenings Offered Free of Charge
Medical City Virtual Care has been introduced as a convenient screening option for people who are concerned that they may be at risk for COVID-19. The COVID-19 screening visit is free of charge at MedicalCityVirtualCare.Zipnosis.com. Appointments are not necessary and the site is easily accessed from a smart phone or computer 24/7.
“Medical City Virtual Care allows North Texans concerned about the virus to be screened while allowing them to stay at home and prevent the spread of illness,” says Erol Akdamar, FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare. “Based on the screening results, they will be directed to the appropriate level of care while protecting emergency and hospital resources for patients who need it the most.”
Guidance for Visitors
Visitors under the age of 16, and those with respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath are being asked to refrain from visiting the hospital during this heightened focus on wellness. Additionally, any visitor who has had contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or visited an affected area should not visit the hospital. Patients and visitors are being directed to use specific entrances to enable screening of everyone who enters the hospital. With certain exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed.
“We recognize the importance of support of family and loved ones,” says Miguel Benet, MD, Medical City Healthcare Chief Medical Officer, “We encourage loved ones to consider using technology – like FaceTime and other apps - to keep in close contact with your loved ones while they are in the hospital. Our hospitals will have additional iPads available for patients who may not have their own device.”
Fort Worth Municipal Court:
As a result of the COVID-19 concerns, the Fort Worth Municipal Court is rescheduling all defendants, jurors and witnesses set for a hearing or trial from March 16-April 3. Court locations will remain open to the public during regular business hours.
Defendants, jurors and witnesses will receive a written notice advising them of the new date, time and location of the hearing, trial or jury service.
James L. West Center:
The James L. West Center for Dementia Care in Fort Worth - has taken a proactive stance in regard to the COVID-19/Coronavirus.
Following the protocols of the Center for Disease Control, the West Center has canceled a performance from the Texas Ballet Theater that was scheduled for this coming Monday with its projected audience of dementia and Alzheimer’s residents along with their family members and caregivers.
The West Center is also implementing protocols recommended by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living:
Allow entry only to individuals who need entry
Restrict activities and visitors with potential for exposure
Actively screen individuals entering the building and restrict entry to those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19
Require all individuals entering the building to wash their hands at entry
Set up processes to allow remote communication for residents and others
