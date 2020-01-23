The Sinclair, the Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, located in one of the city’s most historic buildings, held its ribboncutting today around 1:30. The opening of the 164-room hotel is the first of many changes coming to downtown as other hotels are set to open in the next couple of years, just as city and business leaders make changes to the Fort Worth Convention Center.
The Sinclair is a newly restored boutique hotel featuring modernly stylish rooms and upscale suites with custom made Italian furniture. The property offers access to luxury and high-tech amenities including a chef-driven restaurant and a skyscraping 17th floor rooftop lounge.
The 16 story Art Deco building was designed by Wiley G. Clarkson and built by Harry B. Friedman and opened in 1930.
Wicked Butcher, from DRG Concepts, is described as
“a modern, Fort Worth steakhouse that embraces the swanky, art deco character of the building’s architecture and the vibrant and cosmopolitan heart of the city.”
The Sinclair Hotel Fort Worth
A Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
512 Main St.
Fort Worth 76102
682-231-8214
Original architect: Wiley G. Clarkson
Original contractor: Harry B. Friedman
Restoration Architect: Merriman Anderson/Architects (MAA)
Construction: Byrne Construction
