DispatchHealth, a Denver-based provider of tech-enabled in-home health care, announced Jan. 22 an expanded collaboration with Texas Health Resources that enables on-demand medical care for Fort Worth residents in their homes, helps reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room and improves access to care, especially for patients with limited transportation options.
DispatchHealth said in a news release that the expansion comes one year after a successful launch of the service in the Dallas area.
Patients in need of acute medical care can contact DispatchHealth via app, phone call or website, to have a medical team arrive at their house, senior living facility or place of need, usually in less than two hours, the news release said.
Texas Health Physicians Group providers will also refer patients who may benefit from the service, which in turn improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes. The medical team is comprised of a physician assistant or nurse practitioner and a medical technician. DispatchHealth can treat a wide range of acute illnesses and injuries, including fall injuries, dehydration, cuts requiring sutures and other common ailments. The medical teams can also perform a variety of advanced tests and treatments, ranging from blood tests, a 12-lead EKG, IV fluids and more.
“This mobile medical care service provides our patients with easy access to quality medical care in the most convenient setting possible,” Winjie Miao, senior executive vice president and chief experience officer at Texas Health Resources, said in the news release. “Our patients and their families are especially happy with this affordable option as it prevents unnecessary travel to and from an outpatient center or hospital emergency room.”
The news release said that while DispatchHealth is not a substitute for emergency care for life-threatening injuries and illnesses, it does prevent unnecessary and costly ER trips. Since initially launching in early 2019, DispatchHealth and Texas Health have conducted 3,584 visits, helping patients reduce medical costs.
“We want to make quality medical care as accessible as possible but also affordable and centered around the needs of the patient,” said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO of DispatchHealth. “In our continued collaboration with Texas Health Resources, we’re able to expand access to convenient care that’s an economical option for residents in the Dallas and Fort Worth regions.”
DispatchHealth provides a detailed report to each primary care physician, senior living community or home health agency, in addition to electronically sending prescriptions to a patient’s pharmacy if needed. Medical teams are available between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays.
– FWBP Staff
