Three Monkeys Company, a North Texas-based hospitality development and management company, announced Feb. 4 that it plans to open Sociability, a unique event venue and programming partnership.
Three Monkeys Co. founder Tony Rutigliano said in a news release that Sociability will have 5,500-square feet of flexible space for private event rentals plus turnkey event management services and will offer its own series of arts, entertainment, educational, and community-centric programming.
Sociability’s location at 401 E. Main St. is a former auto parts store, and will share a common wall with Rutigliano’s first business venture, Urban Alchemy Coffee + Wine Bar, the first coffee and wine bar in Downtown Arlington.
Robert Johnson, speaking for building owner Afallon Investments, has been a long-time advocate for downtown Arlington revitalization.
“I’m excited to see continued growth in downtown and particularly on East Main Street,” said Johnson. “When Sociability opens, it will fill a void in the mix of existing downtown businesses and will be complementary to the community-building role Urban Alchemy plays next door.”
Overseeing operations for Sociability will be Arlington native Kendall Quirk, who recently joined Three Monkeys Co. as operations director.
“With her background in event planning, fundraising, public policy, and project management,” said Rutigliano, “we’re extremely excited to welcome Kendall to our executive team.”
Programming for Sociability will be made available through numerous community partnerships including Lindsay Whittenberg, founder of Lindsay’s Art Cart.
Whittenberg launched Lindsay’s Art Cart, a popular series of pop-up art workshops for kids and adults, in 2016 after an eight-year career as an elementary school art teacher.
“From day one, I’ve had great success teaching art workshops at Urban Alchemy,” said Whittenberg. “The community recognizes it as the ideal place to gather, create, study, relax, celebrate, and spontaneously bump into each other, because Tony and his team have a way of making everyone feel like part of the family. I’m thrilled to launch this new partnership between Lindsay’s Art Cart and Three Monkeys Co. It’s such a perfect fit!”
Expected to open this summer, Sociability is located just blocks from the University of Texas at Arlington, Levitt Pavilion, and other popular destinations in the City of Arlington’s Cultural and Entertainment districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.