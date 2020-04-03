MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week.
Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, a city of about 17,000, was related to a narcotics investigation.
He said the narcotics investigation is ongoing but there were no arrests or charges related to the search warrant.
Parks said that going in they had information that there were exotic animals at the residence, so they brought along game wardens.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement that game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer because they were being held illegally without permits and their origin was unknown. The statement said it wouldn't have been safe to reintroduce them into the native population.
Parks said the other animals were taken to the Austin Zoo for medical evaluation and rehabilitation if needed.
