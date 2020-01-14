Chef Tim Love’s newest restaurant, Ático, a tapas bar located at the Springhill Suites by Marriott on the hotel’s rooftop bar overlooking the Fort Worth Stockyards and the city’s skyline, is set to open Friday, Jan. 17.
• The restaurant will be atop the Springhill Suites by Marriott – Fort Worth at 2315 N Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76164 The restaurant was designed by Studio 11 in collaboration with Tim Love and seats 82. The style is Spanish mission style brick arches with a modern glass roof and large potted plants and live green walls throughout. From the rooftop, customers will be able to view all of Fort Worth’s landmarks, including TCU stadium, Will Rogers Memorial Center, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth stockyard and downtown Fort Worth, according to a news release on the new project.
The menu includes an assortment of classic and modern tapas from chef Tim Love, including:
• Patatas Bravas with aioli & ranchero sauce
• Ham or Brisket Croquettas
• Pan con Tomate
• Catalan Coca (Spanish Flatbread) with crushed tomatoes, chili, fresh basil & mint
• Catalan Cocan (Spanish Flatbread) with Deer Salami, Roasted Fennel, Manchego, and Roasted Jalapeño Pesto
• Grilled Oysters with Garlic, Parmesan, and Guanciale
• Grilled Iberico Secreto, Chimichurri, Aji Amarillo Salsa
• Wood-roasted whole fish served with salsa, herbs, and crème fraiche
• A selection of charcuterie served with escabeche, including (but not limited to):
o Iberico Ham
o “José’s Tacos” – Iberico ham, caviar & gold flakes
o Black lime-garlic lomo embuchado
A Spanish-driven cocktail and wine menu with an emphasis on straightforward combinados (mixed drinks), cervezas on draft, and a curated selection of Spanish sherry from Anna Warren, VP of Beverage for LOVE MANAGEMENT.
Wine Highlights:
• Mont Marcal Brut Reserva, Catalonia, Spain (Cava)
• K5 'Pilota’ from Txakolina, Spain (Getariako Txakolina)
• Torres 'Verdeo' from Castilla y Leon, Spain (Verdejo)
• Marques de Caceres, Rioja Rose from Rioja, Spain (Tempranillo, Garnacha)
• Alvaro Palacios 'Camins del Priorat'from Catalonia, Spain (Grenache, Carinena)
• La Rioja Alta 'Vina Alberdi' Rioja Reserva from Rioja, Spain (Tempranillio)
Cocktail Highlights:
• Blood Orange Sangria: Tempranillo, blood orange, lemon, lime, sprite
• Sherry & Soda: sherry + sprite
• Horchata Old Fashioned: rye whiskey, spiced simple, bitters
• Madrid: brandy, ‘East India Solera’ sherry, orange bitters
• PX Float: ‘Pedro Ximénez’ sherry, vanilla ice cream
