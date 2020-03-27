STEPHENVILLE – Amanda Kit Tollett – photo Amanda Tollett.JPG – has been named chief of staff to Tarleton State University President James L. Hurley and Vice President for University Relations, effective immediately, the university said in a news release.
She succeeds Kim McCuistion, who now serves as dean of Tarleton’s Fort Worth campus along Chisholm Trail Parkway and Vice President for External Operations.
Tollett will report to Tarleton on April 6.
Tollett is a Tarleton alumna and served as chief of staff for District 59 Texas Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gainesville, and has more than 10 years of experience with legislative affairs.
“Ms. Tollett has the right combination of experience, skills and personal qualities to support our goal of becoming the premier comprehensive university in Texas,” Hurley said. “We are fortunate to have her leadership at the important interface between the university and our stakeholders. While she understands Tarleton, she also brings a fresh perspective to how we can better engage officials at the local, state and federal levels.”
In addition to managing the president’s office and being an official representative of the university, Tollett will coordinate legal and policy issues with The Texas A&M University System as well as with state agencies and organizations.
She also will oversee Tarleton’s marketing and communications area. Vice President for Institutional Advancement Kyle McGregor, currently responsible for the department, will shift his full attention to university development and advancement activities.
“It is an honor to return home and serve my alma mater,” Tollett said. “I look forward to working with many talented and dedicated colleagues, faculty, staff, students and university partners to advance Tarleton’s reputation as an institution of opportunity. Tarleton has a strong foundation with a bright future, and I am excited to help share it with the world.”
Tollett holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tarleton and a master’s from Texas State University in San Marcos.
She began her career in the Texas Senate while a full-time graduate student and joined Sheffield’s office in 2013 as legislative director. She taught political science as an adjunct professor at Tarleton for five years.
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.