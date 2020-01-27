Trademark Property Company has added a second executive leadership position to its leasing team. Daniel Goldware has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Leasing, sharing the executive role with the current Senior VP of Leasing Phil Pearson, the company said in a news release.
The expansion of its leadership team comes in an effort to focus on the changing retail market while continuing to add value to a growing portfolio of retail and mixed-use assets.
“The retail industry is rapidly evolving, and thriving in these times requires keen insight into the changing market conditions impacting consumer preferences and trends. Adding a second executive leasing position will better enable us to lean into retail and mixed-use developments while others are leaning out,” Trademark CEO Terry Montesi said in the announcement.
Goldware joined Trademark in 2013 and most recently served as Vice President of Leasing, where he was responsible for leasing within Trademark’s redevelopment portfolio and new ground-up projects. He played a key role in the transformation of many of Trademark’s key redevelopments, including South Victory in Dallas, as well as Waterside and Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, among many others.
Goldware is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). He received a bachelor of business administration in finance and marketing and a minor in economics from The University of Denver.
