Executive Vice President Matt Opitz assumes the CEO title, Executive Vice President Barney Wiley is President and Executive Vice President Richard Burt is Chief of Operations, Trinity Bank said in a news release.
Founder Jeff Harp, who had served as chairman, president and chief executive officer remains as chairman.
“The four of us have long operated as a management ‘team’ in the truest sense of that word. Because we modified our responsibilities some time back, our customers won’t notice a change in the quality of personal service they expect from Trinity Bank,” Wiley said in the news release.
“Jeff remains the heart of Trinity Bank,” Opitz said. “But we’re growing now and intend to do even more. Sharing the workload among senior managers positions us to do more with the same level of service.”
Burt was present when Harp opened the bank in 2003.
“From day one, everything we’ve done at Trinity Bank has been geared toward providing an excellent customer experience,” Burt said. “That’s what drove our decisions then, and it’s what is driving this transition now. We’re maintaining our tradition of excellence and transitioning to seize all the opportunities we see.”
Harp, a TCU-MBA graduate and two-time Basketball Academic All-American, is nearing almost 50 years of banking in Fort Worth.
Since its founding, the bank has posted 57 consecutive quarters of growth, increased its stock price more than 600%, grew from 13 employees and no business to $300 million in assets and 23 employees today and currently provides $165 million in loans to small to medium businesses in Fort Worth and North Texas, the news release said.
“While earning this track record over the past 16 years, we also were careful to keep an eye on the future – the next 16 years,” Harp said. “I’m pleased to say we’re strong in that department as well as we position Trinity Bank to continue serving its customers and community.”
Burt, Wiley and Opitz are all Fort Worth natives.
Burt began his banking career in 1975 while a student at Texas Wesleyan University. He also is a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. He is married to Winnetta, whom he met in the first grade. They have five children and seven grandchildren.
Wiley is a University of Texas graduate with a masters in Professional Accounting and a CPA. He began his career in Dallas with Pricewaterhouse Coopers and has been with Trinity Bank since the doors opened 16 years ago. He and his wife, Holly, have four children and live in the TCU area.
Opitz joined Trinity Bank in 2018 following a 10-year career with Frost Bank where he was a senior vice president.
Trinity bank’s average staffer has 22 years of banking experience and the management team has more than 30 years’ experience on average.
CB Resources Inc.’s quarterly report of top-performing banks ranked Trinity in the Top 10 nationwide in its asset group.
“Such recognition is appreciated, but it’s not what we’re about,” Harp said in the news release. “We’re about building long-term relationships by providing the most responsive, person-to-person banking in North Texas and finding the next customer to serve in the same way. This transition in our senior management team is the next step on that journey.”
Trinity Bank (OTC PINK: TYBT) is located at 3500 W. Vickery Blvd. and is rated among the top banks in the U.S. by the independent rating agency Weiss Ratings LLC.
