A Trinity Metro bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19. The operator drives on bus routes 20 Handley, 21 Boca Raton and 25 Crosstown and was last at work on March 21, working in the afternoon and night.
Here are the dates and routes for the two weeks prior to self-quarantine:
Route 20 – March 13 and 20
Route 21 – March 9-11 and March 16-18
Route 25 – March 7, 14 and 21
The employee has mild symptoms and has been self-quarantined since March 22.
Any passengers who rode the routes driven by the operator between March 7 and 21 should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact their healthcare provider if any symptoms develop, and self-quarantine to avoid possibly exposing others.
Trinity Metro said it is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation and are communicating with local, state and national health authorities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Trinity Metro is taking extra steps to increase the cleaning frequency of high-touch areas such as door handles, railings, seats and benches with disinfectant throughout each shift. Buses, vans and ACCESS vehicles are sanitized daily. Trinity Metro TEXRail trains are disinfected daily after they have been in service.
To help reduce exposure between employees and customers, Trinity Metro is temporarily offering free fares on buses, TEXRail and ACCESS paratransit. Bus riders are encouraged to board and exit through the back doors to increase social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.