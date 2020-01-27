Hillwood is set to break ground on a new experiencial dining and entertainment venue at Alliance Town Center, the 900-acre master-planned community located within AllianceTexas.
Truck Yard, from the same folks that have given us Twisted Root Burger Co. and Tacos and Avocados, offers a two-acre, laid-back environment for guests to kick back and relax with live music, ample space to party and play, a daily rotation of popular food trucks and full bar. The venue is scheduled to open in fall 2020.
Truck Yard will provide an indoor-outdoor destination with heavily-shaded patios suited for sunny days and a 6,500-square-foot indoor area called the West Texas Pole Barn. Truck Yard features historic windmills, water towers and silos, hand painted murals and signs, a game area for adults and kids alike, and a dedicated rest area for four-legged friends.
“Truck Yard will expand our dining and entertainment options at Alliance Town Center and provide a landing place for guests to come together to enjoy each other’s company, whether it’s for happy hour, lunch, dinner or drinks,” said Mark Miller, vice president of Hillwood. “Truck Yard will bring the classic laid-back Fort Worth vibe and atmosphere by hosting a variety of seasonal events designed for visitors to both relax and play, all while being close to home or work.”
Surrounded by rustic treasures plucked from Hillwood’s AllianceTexas ranch properties and a “car kebab,” a large installation art piece made of various vintage car parts, food trucks will set up daily, further diversifying the medley of culinary experiences available at Alliance Town Center. A nod to its down-home heritage, Truck Yard will also feature eight mid-century National Highway Rest Stop ramadas, made of “up-cycled” materials, and will provide a relaxed, casual environment for guests of all ages, while being surrounded by the array of popular amenities at Alliance Town Center.
“We’ve been looking for the perfect location for the Fort Worth iteration of Truck Yard, and we are thrilled to have found it within Alliance Town Center,” said Jason Boso, owner and CEO of Brainstorm Shelter, the company behind popular eateries such as Twisted Root Burger, Tacos & Avocados and the three other Truck Yards located in Dallas, Houston and The Colony. “This location will be more live-music-forward with a Fort Worth honky tonk-beer hall ambiance. The West Texas Pole Barn has the largest amount of interior space of any of our locations, designed to keep us open and serving year-round. I’m most excited about the Fainting Goat Ranch, which is a nod to the cattle and horses that Hillwood has kept on this land. It will have guest appearances for holidays, parties and Instagram-able moments with llamas, ponies, goats, bison and other animals.”
Alliance Town Center will be home to the only Truck Yard in the western part of the DFW Metroplex. Truck Yard Dallas is a mainstay on Lower Greenville, while Truck Yard in The Colony was named one of 2019’s Best New Restaurants in Collin County by Local Profile magazine.
Designed by Plan B Group, the venue will feature indoor and outdoor stages constructed from two vintage 1950s flatbed trucks parked end to end, as well as a “band shell” stage made of tree branches.
In addition to the food truck offerings, the indoor bar will serve ice cold beer at a crisp 39 degrees and cheeky craft cocktails including the Mojito Mo’ Problems, a take on the classic, minty mojito; the Mother Trucker, a Texas-style spin on the long island iced tea; and Frosé, a spiked, frozen rosé wine.
Wasn't the Truck Yard also rumored to be going in the River District?
