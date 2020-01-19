Fort Worth police said two people were injured in a shooting outside a basketball gym in Crowley on Sunday night.
A Fort Worth Police Department spokesman said two people were shot around 7 p.m., one of them a child. The adult had injuries that were not life threating. The child was taken into surgery and the condition was unknown.
The shooting did not involve students, according to the police spokesman. A youth organization had rented the facility, the North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus.
