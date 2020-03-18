WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has announced approximately $20.3 million in grant selections through the Integrated Mobility Innovation (IMI) program.
Arlington will receive $1.7 million to integrate autonomous vehicles into its on-demand car-sharing service, which will include a wheelchair accessible vehicle and accommodate University of Texas-Arlington students, the news release said.
IMI supports projects that use innovative technologies and processes to improve access to public transportation, increase public transportation efficiency, and enhance the overall rider experience. Twenty-five projects in 23 states will receive funding under the program, the department said in a news release.
“These $20.3 million in federal grants will help communities nationwide enhance their transportation systems to make it easier for people to use transit, especially older adults and people with disabilities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The projects will advance mobility through creative partnerships and emerging technologies.
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.