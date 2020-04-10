United Way of Tarrant County has allocated $200,000 from its Emergency Relief Fund to 11 organizations focused on providing the most basic and critical needs to more than 120,000 Tarrant County residents impacted by COVID-19.
“The amount of need in our community is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Leah King, president of and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County, said in a statement.
“We are so thankful to our generous donors who recognize that so many of our fellow citizens are unable to make ends meet because of the impact of the virus. The outpouring of support is heartwarming in what is a desperate time for so many of our friends and neighbors. As long as we have contributions coming into the Emergency Relief Fund, we will continue to distribute resources broadly across our community,” she said.
United Way said all recipient organizations are focused on serving the basic needs of vulnerable populations including food, baby formula, rent and utilities. Recipients also include those providing alternative sources of income, access to the internet/technology as well as helping with operating funds for organizations providing essential services and support.
The recipients are:
Apartment Life (Euless) – $25,000
Arlington Urban Ministries (Greater Arlington) – $18,000
Beautiful Feet Ministries (South Fort Worth) – $10,000
Community Link Mission (Saginaw) – $30,000
Crowley House of Hope (Crowley) – $7,000
DFW Asylum Seeker Housing Network (Fort Worth) – $15,000
LVTRise (West Fort Worth) – $15,000
North Texas Area Community Health Centers, Inc. (Fort Worth, Arlington) – $20,000
North Texas Community Table (North Richland Hills) – $25,000
Tarrant County College Foundation (Tarrant County) – $25,000
Volunteers of America Texas (Euless) – $10,000
More than $545,000 in contributions have been made to United Way of Tarrant County’s Emergency Relief Fund by corporations, foundations and individuals, including Alcon Foundation, Bank of America, Folsom Point Charities, Frost Bank, Gaudin Family Foundation, GXA, Lhoist, Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Tenaska, UNTHSC and Wells Fargo, United Way said.
United Way of Tarrant County, in late March, announced an initial release of $50,000 from its Emergency Relief Fund to six organizations focused on basic needs. The recipients included:
Child Care Associates – $10,000
Combatants Overcoming Income Needs (COIN) – $5,000
Community Action Partners – $10,000
Community Enrichment Center – $7,500
GRACE – $7,500
Tarrant County Homeless Coalition – $10,000
For more information or to donate, visit: www.unitedwaytarrant.org/coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.