United Way of Tarrant County and the Texas Rangers have announced a partnership to raise money for United Way’s Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits those impacted by COVID-19. Donations to the Emergency Relief Fund can be made at www.Texasrangers.com/giveunitedway.
The money raised will be allocated at the direction of United Way of Tarrant County and the Texas Rangers Foundation to Tarrant County organizations for basic needs such as meals for senior citizens and school-aged children, baby formula, rent and utilities and childcare for first responders and health care workers.
“We are grateful to the Texas Rangers for their support as we continue to raise funds and provide resources for those most impacted by COVID-19,” Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County, said in an announcement.
“In the midst of the immense struggles of our family, friends and neighbors, we have been inspired by the spirit of hope, kindness and generosity of so many in our community. That said, the need remains great and will only grow as long as the stay at home mandate is in place,” King said.
The Rangers will raise awareness of the Emergency Relief Fund in a variety of ways, including email outreach to their fans as well as through their social media and online channels.
“The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is honored to partner with United Way of Tarrant County in this vitally important effort,” said Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers Chief Operating Officer and Baseball Foundation Chairman. “Tarrant County citizens of all ages are being greatly impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic is so many ways. The United Way’s Emergency Relief Fund is here to hopefully relieve some of the hardship, and we are proud to be assisting in this initiative.”
United Way of Tarrant County activated its Emergency Relief Fund three weeks ago and has since provided $250,000 in funding to nonprofit organizations.
