If you've seen the billboard near the University of North Texas Health Science Center, you know that UNTHSC is looking at a new brand identity. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the school will officially unveil the new look, but some signs are already in place at the school. The rebrand is the result of a comprehensive brand audit and input from students, staff and faculty, according to the school.
