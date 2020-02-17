If you've seen the billboard near the University of North Texas Health Science Center, you know that UNTHSC is looking at a new brand identity. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the school will officially unveil the new look, but some signs are already in place at the school. The rebrand is the result of a comprehensive brand audit and input from students, staff and faculty, according to the school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.