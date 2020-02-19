There's more to it than what meets the eyes. But, the University of North Texas Health Science Center has a fresh new image to look at as well.
In an attempt to represent itself as a separate entity with a distinctive focus on innovation, the public academic institution in Fort Worth has taken on a new brand identity and implemented a new enterprise. UNTHSC will now simply be HSC.
While simultaneously celebrating its 50th anniversary, the campus officially unveiled a new brand logo, design, colors and key messages in a ceremonial event on Wednesday.
“This is a transformative moment for the Health Science Center,” UNTHSC President Dr. Michael Williams said. “The new visual identity honors five decades of improving health in Fort Worth and allows us to better tell the story of our innovative, entrepreneurial institution that is defining and producing the providers of the future.”
The rebranding is a way to quell any confusion and to maintain UNTHSC's individuality, while still being a part of the larger UNT system. One of the main concerns for the campus was that customers and students may find it hard to relate with the Fort Worth campus as it lacked an individual brand identity, as UNT System Board of Regents noted in multiple meetings in 2019.
In November, the board approved UNTHSC's request for a new brand identity and redesign of its logo.
The board green-lighted up to $1.5 million for the cost associated with implementing the new HSC brand identity. The implementation includes, among other things, business paper systems, wayfinding, signage as well as, internal and external communication campaigns.
The university partnered with Carnegie-Dartlet, a Massachusetts-based marketing firm with expertise in higher education branding, for the rebranding project. Carnegie-Dartlet audited the campus' previous brand and discovered that the prominent use of UNT in the logo caused considerable confusion about whether the school’s location was in Fort Worth or Denton.
With the firm's help and input from faculty, staff, students and community members, a new logo was created emphasizing the letters “HSC,” and featuring a new vibrant color scheme and stylized version of the compass rose, which symbolizes the university’s commitment to its values.
“We are proud to be a part of the UNT System and share a commitment to transforming the future of Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond,” Dr. Williams said. “Rebranding offers us a unique opportunity to share our innovative vision for the future of health care in North Texas.”
With more than 10,000 alumni, 2,219 current students and 1,689 faculty and staff, UNTHSC is expanding and growing more than ever before. According to UNTHSC, the institution has a current economic impact of $588.9 million to the Dallas-Fort Worth region.
