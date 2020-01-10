Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon hours with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy and windy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.