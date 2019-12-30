US consumes most energy ever

The U.S. consumed more energy than ever in 2018, burning through more fossil fuels than in any prior year. Altogether, the country consumed more than 101 quadrillion British thermal units of energy in 2018, up 4% from 2017 and surpassing the previous record set in 2007, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Petroleum was the biggest source for energy. The U.S. burned through 20.5 million barrels of petroleum per day in 2018, up about 500,000 barrels per day since 2017 and the highest level since 2007, the EIA said.
The biggest consumer of fossil fuels by far was the transportation sector. Cars, trucks, buses and planes guzzled up petroleum at a rate which grew by about 140,000 barrels per day as demand for diesel and jet fuel grew. Renewable energy also reached record highs, with the U.S. consuming 3% more than it did in 2017. The gains were largely due to new wind and solar plants, although there was a decrease in hydroelectricity at the same time. Nuclear energy consumption grew less than 1% in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.