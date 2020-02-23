USI Insurance Services, a leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, on Feb. 18 announced the acquisition of Fort Worth-based Forté Benefits, a full-service employee benefit broker-consulting firm. All of the agency’s employees and four partners, Logan Dickinson, Jeff Farmer, David Farrell and Bill Hester, will be joining USI. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“This new partnership marks an exciting milestone for our firm,” said David Farrell, partner, Forté Benefits. “Together, USI and Forté will offer a comprehensive suite of distinctive employee benefit, property & casualty, personal risk and retirement solutions, delivering a different and better experience for our valued clients in Fort Worth and throughout the state of Texas.”
John Collado, USI regional CEO, said they are pleased to welcome clients and professionals from Forté Benefits to the USI family. “Along with expanding USI’s presence in the Fort Worth market, we look forward to further strengthening Forté’s established reputation for delivering superior service and innovative solutions to clients through the USI ONE Advantage,” he said.
"Our primary role will be serving Fort Worth community and Tarrant County,” said Hester. “All of our people will remain in place. We're going to build out services and resources to our clients we've always known and have a more robust offering with additional business – things like property casualty. We'll still represent Fort Worth the way we always have.
“Forté’s partnership with USI only strengthens our commitment to Fort Worth,” Hester said. “This partnership, with one of the world’s top 10 insurance brokerage and consulting firms, will allow us to bring best in class tools, resources, and solutions to our clients through the USI ONE Advantage. Resources like pharmacists, actuaries, underwriters, compliance and communication professionals will be housed in our Fort Worth office providing our clients with local face to face expertise committed to helping them achieve the best outcomes in their health and welfare plans."
Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs, according to the company’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.