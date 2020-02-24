A company almost synonyms to the standing desk concept that disrupted modern workspaces has a new name.
Coppell-based VariDesk announced Feb. 24 it has rebranded itself and now be Vari.
The company's decision to change its name is an attempt to reflect operations not limited to standing desks but the wider office furniture space.
“We built a strong brand, leading the category of standing desks and risers,” said Vari Co-Founder and CEO Jason McCann. “That fast growth combined with an inventive culture has led us down a truly remarkable path. Today, we’re much more than a desk. We’re Vari. And we have everything a high-growth business needs to furnish its entire workspace.”
Vari has rapidly grown into a leading workspace innovation company since its inception about seven years ago. It currently employs about 350 workers and 98% of Fortune 500 companies have Vari products, according to the company.
After the innovative VariDesk, the company explored opportunities in various other office furniture. It's offerings now include conference tables, chairs, movable walls, accessories, soft seating and lighting among others.
Vari also dabbles in the commercial real estate sector. The company's space-as-a-service business, VariSpace, offers flexibly furnished rentable office spaces that incorporate Vari products. VariSpace has rentable office buildings in Southlake and Las Colinas.
“The way people work is changing – and that’s pushing companies to move with speed and confidence, and to continually innovate," McCann said. "We continue to embrace change and push past our own boundaries, expanding beyond the product we’re synonymous with to offer companies innovative workspace solutions. And we’re broadening our name to reflect that.”
VariDesk remains the company's main draw. The desktop riser units will retain the VariDesk name, which along with VariSpace, will fall under the umbrella company, Vari.
Vari said the rebranding is a "multi-million dollar" project.
