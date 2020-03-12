Virus fears fuel sales

The virus outbreak has proved to be a boon for sales of medical masks and hand sanitizer, but has also sharply driven up prices. Store shelves at pharmacies and general retailers like Costco and Walmart are being emptied of the products as the virus continues its spread and drives more people into fear-induced shopping sprees. The rush for masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectants has sent prices skyrocketing on sites like Amazon over the last few weeks. Bottles of Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, sell for more than $100 in some extreme cases on the website. Boxes of surgical masks have seen similar gouging. The surge is occurring despite imploring by health officials that people refrain from hoarding the products because a supply crunch hurts the medical professionals with the greatest need for them. Some stores are limiting the amount of products that shoppers can buy. Meanwhile, Purell and other companies are trying to speed production.
Most Popular
Articles
- Five-story, 150-room hotel coming to Near Southside incorporating historic fire station
- Tarrant County reports first COVID-19 patient as Texas cases grow
- Trump's endorsements in Texas primary - including in Fort Worth - underscore his clout with GOP voters
- Wichita Falls-based agency opening Fort Worth office
- Frisco patient's wife, child test positive for new virus as Dallas records first case
- APHA officially opens its new headquarters in Mule Alley
- Texas universities - including TCU - recall students, clean doorknobs as coronavirus safeguards
- When disaster strikes, Fort Worth company gets the call
- National recognition for Medical City Fort Worth CEO Jyric Sims
- The Opener: Denise Shavandy of Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Images
Videos
Commented
- Richard Connor: More bad news for Panther Island – will it ever end? (3)
- Police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm (2)
- Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection, pursues a sale (2)
- As Panther Island officials wait for federal funds, bridge schedule firms up (1)
- GOP campaign donor in Texas among President Trump's pardons (1)
- Shifting Election Returns: Granger win shows moderate Republican stance in Tarrant County (1)
- UPDATE; Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81 (1)
- Renewable energy at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1)
- Five differences at Texas Rangers' new $1.2B stadium (1)
- Richard Connor: A legend lost – Anne Marion was a Fort Worth icon and a visionary leader (1)
Today's e-Edition
Calendar
Online Poll
Should the U.S. crack down on the border?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.