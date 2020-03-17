As the spread of coronavirus grows further and demanding changes in consumption behavior, the service industry has been getting hit hard.
Dozens upon dozens of Fort Worth restaurants are changing their business hours and ways they serve customers.
Visit Fort Worth is tracking all Fort Worth restaurants that currently offer curbside and delivery services.
The exhaustive list can be found here: www.FortWorth.com/RestaurantUpdates
“This is the best way we know to support restaurants while the community is navigating through unchartered territory,” said Mitch Whitten, executive vice president of marketing and strategy for Visit Fort Worth.
The list has almost about 90 restaurants. However, the list gets refreshed daily as new locations are added.
Health officials have encouraged social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.
On Monday, The City of Fort Worth enacted a mandatory reduction in occupancy limits for restaurants and bars by 50%.
Restaurateurs can submit their information to be added to the page by emailing Austin James, a visitor services manager at Visit Fort Worth, at AustinJames@fortworth.com.
