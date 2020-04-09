Visit Fort Worth has unveiled a new and improved webpage to showcase Fort Worth restaurants that offer curbside and delivery service during social distancing.
The updated version of www.FortWorth.com/RestaurantUpdates includes the ability to browse specific cuisines and regions of Fort Worth. The page now also features more than 300 local restaurants and new search filters that include: takeout, delivery, alcohol, groceries, gift cards and cash-only.
Traffic to the page soared in March with more than 50,000 views – more than twice the normal traffic – reflecting the community’s interest in supporting local restaurants.
“We appreciate the support that Visit Fort Worth is showing our vulnerable restaurant community during this time,” Jon Bonnell, chef and owner of The Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, said in a statement.
“Local restaurants are trying desperately to get creative and stay afloat. This is our first pandemic, too and we are all just trying to adjust and survive. The more the community knows about how to safely support their local restaurants, the better chance we have of recovering someday,” Bonnell said.
Visit Fort Worth is promoting the restaurants webpage locally through targeted digital ads and social media. The video In It Together (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHFMIOHEkVE) showcases the restaurant community and is part of the promotion effort. It was produced by Visit Fort Worth and local filmmaker Nick Utter of N8 Visuals.
“We are dedicating marketing resources to help our community during this unprecedented time,” said Mitch Whitten, executive vice president of marketing and strategy for Visit Fort Worth. “Local cuisine is one of the top reason’s people travel and we want to support and preserve this important part of our City and visitor experience.”
In addition to the restaurants page, Visit Fort Worth has released 10 blogs to encourage followers to virtually experience Fort Worth during social distancing, a small business resource page, an events updates page and a creative industry fundraiser in partnership with the United Way of Tarrant County. Links to each can be found on the homepage of FortWorth.com.
Restaurateurs can submit their information to be added to page by emailing Austin James at AustinJames@fortworth.com
Visit Fort Worth is the official destination marketing organization of the 13th-largest city in the United States, dedicated to promoting Fort Worth as a premier business and leisure destination with thriving centers of creativity, culture and commerce. Visit Fort Worth is the parent organization of The Fort Worth Herd, the Fort Worth Film Commission, Fort Worth Sports Commission and music initiative Hear Fort Worth.
– FWBP Staff
