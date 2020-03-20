With outbreak-related layoffs expected to surge, at least two major retailers are hiring in a big way. Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, said late Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up. The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said spokesman Dan Bartlett. He said that the company is reaching out to industry groups in the restaurant and hospitality industry, both of which are getting slammed by lockdowns and travel bans.
In Texas, Walmart plans to hire more than 15,000 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, according to a company spokesman. .
“We will be hiring all across Texas, including the priority hiring markets Irving, Midland/Odessa, Amarillo and Austin,” the spokesman said. “We invite and strongly encourage those interested to apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started. They may apply today and start today.”
Amazon announced on March 16 that would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers to help meet demand, including 5,900 in Texas. Amazon has more than 20,000 full-time jobs in Texas a company spokeswoman said.
The jobs will include full- and part-time positions.
“We know that many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis, “ the company said in a statement. “We want those people to know we welcome them on
our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.”
Amazon also said it will increase the $15 per hour rate for hourly workers by $2 per hour worked through April in the U.S. Europe and Canada, an investment of more than $350 million.
Tom Thumb and Albertsons, both part of the same national grocery store chain, are seeking to hire about 3,000 workers.
Target Corp. said Friday it will give a $2 an hour wage increase to its 300,000-plus workers who have been scrambling to help customers. The pay bump will be effective at least through May 2. It's also begun offering workers who are pregnant, 65 years old or older, or who have underlying health risks, access to paid leave for up to 30 days. Target joins Amazon and Walmart which are offering extra incentives like cash bonuses or a temporary wage bump as they try to manage the crush of customers while simultaneously looking to keep their workers happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.