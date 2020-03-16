The Walsh development is starting construction on the next phase of the Walsh development in West Fort Worth, Lake Park.
Walsh’s developer, Dallas’ Republic Property Group is beginning construction on 338 new homes that will include garden homes by David Weekley, luxury townhomes by Perry Homes and Highland Homes, and lots ranging from 35-feet to 70-feet wide for homes from Britton, David Weekly, Drees, Highland, Toll Brothers and Village. New product types introduced at Lake Park include the garden homes, priced from the $270s; townhomes from Highland, priced from the $260s; and townhomes from Perry Homes, priced from the low $300s.
“Homebuyers will appreciate the high-quality designs from builders in Lake Park. In this phase, we focused on delivering product for families at all stages of life,” said Seth Carpenter, vice president of Development at Republic Property Group. “Today, homebuyers can find a product at a desirable price point that matches their lifestyle while accessing the world-class amenities and award-winning school district that set the community apart.”
To-date, the Founders Park, Crescent Park, Cline Park and Lake Park neighborhoods total 1,032 homesites.
The 7,200-acre community opened in 2017 and is one of the largest mixed-use developments in North Texas.
Plans for Walsh Ranch, at the intersection of Interstates 30 and 20 in West Fort Worth, call for an eventual 15,000 homes and 50,000 residents.
