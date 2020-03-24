Warren Douglas Advertising has added Frank Laudo to the team as Executive Creative Director. As a key member of the executive team, Laudo brings over 30 years of creative leadership experience.
He joins Warren Douglas with a background in scaling business growth through brand positioning, creative development, and strategy across various verticals. Over the course of his career, Laudo has led creative teams while creating and directing work for brands including Toyota, Sony PlayStation, 3M, Hyatt Hotels, Eukanuba, and Direct Energy.
“My passion is developing breakthrough creative that moves the needle on our clients’ business,” said Laudo. ”Big ideas derived from a key insight have the power to transform brands and change attitudes. These ideas elevate the brand above any parity in the category and make them unforgettable to their audience. I look forward to developing these big ideas for the premium brands that partner with Warren Douglas.”
Laudo held executive leadership roles supporting brands at creative agencies including VP Group Creative Director at RAPP and VP Chief Creative Officer at GES/EG. He is also an award-winning creative professional, his work receiving recognition that includes Cannes Lions, Reggie Awards, London International Awards, The New York Festivals, and The Marcom Awards to name a few.
“Frank’s addition to our team brings unparalleled creative leadership. He has a proven track record of driving business success using creative insight for brands of all sizes and various industries.” said Doug Briley, president and CEO of Warren Douglas Advertising. “His expertise is hard to find these days, and his talent will add a dynamic component to our creative team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.