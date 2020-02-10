A group of local investors formed Woodie Woods Plumbing, LLC and has acquired the assets of Waters Plumbing Inc., the corporate entity operating Fort Worth’s historic Woodie Woods Plumbing.
Founded in 1954 by the namesake master plumber who served as Fort Worth’s Mayor, Woodie Woods Plumbing was acquired by banker Steve Waters in 1994. Over time, Waters made several acquisitions and operated under additional trade names: A Handley-Meadowbrook Plumbing, Fortune-Eagle Plumbing and Shirley K. Thompson Plumbing serving residential and commercial customers throughout Tarrant County. The owners plan to operate the business out of its south Fort Worth facility under the single Woodie Woods trade name. All employees will remain with the company under the new ownership.
Steve Waters retained Managing Partner Layne Kasper and Senior Associate Bruce Adams of Kasper & Associates to serve as his exclusive agent in initiating, structuring and negotiating terms of the transaction.
