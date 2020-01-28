Worthington National Bank has promoted Lexi Summers to assistant vice president of Commercial Loans.
“Summers has shown exceptional commitment to Worthington National Bank’s mission,” Greg Morse, chief executive officer of Worthington National Bank, said in a news release. “Her strategic prowess and tireless work ethic have positioned her to be the ideal employee to advance to this role within the company.”
Summers joined Worthington in 2017. Previous banking experience Northstar Bank in Lewisville and Happy State Bank in Lubbock.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Texas Tech University.
Summers holds leadership roles in the Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth and is a member of the Texas Tech Alumni Association, CREW Fort Worth, JA Yes!, Near Southside Inc., Vision Fort Worth and Six Degrees Networking.
