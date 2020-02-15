XPO Logistics has field notice of impending layoffs at its Fort Worth location on Feb. 12 with the Texas Workforce Commission.
According to the WARN notice filed with the commission, XPO said it plans to lay off a total of 304 workers at its AllianceTexas facility at 3300 Eagle Parkway, Fort Worth. The layoffs are expected to occur beginning April 12. However, many of those workers could still have jobs if they are hired by the XPO customer who is taking over the distribution center operations.
According to the WARN notice, an XPO customer is taking over the distribution center and interviewing displaced workers. XPO may also offer some of the displaced workers positions at other XPO locations.
