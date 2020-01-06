Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has announced the sale of The Offices at Grapevine 360, a 21,236-square foot office property located in Grapevine.
Ron Hebert, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was also secured and represented by Hebert.
“With the Marcus & Millichap platform I was able to reach a large buyer pool which generated multiple offers, and ultimately transacted with a California buyer. This was the buyer’s initial purchase in DFW,” Hebert said.
The Offices at Grapevine 360 is located at 4550 State Highway 360 in Grapevine. The multi-tenant one-story office building containing approximately 21,236 rentable square feet, features newer 2008 construction.
