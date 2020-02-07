USA Today’s 2020 Ad Meter Rankings Feb 7, 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here were the top 5 Super Bowl ads based on the Ad Meter rankings:1. Jeep: “Groundhog Day” 2. Hyundai: “Smaht Pahk”3. Google: “Loretta” 4. Doritos: “The Cool Ranch”5. Rocket Mortgage: “Comfortable Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Dallas Cowboy opens second cafe, this one in MansfieldIconic Arlington restaurant moving to new locationChinese doctor who sounded the alarm about the virus diesThe Grove Frisco set for phase IIThree Monkeys Co. announces redevelopment project in Downtown ArlingtonLongtime area banker named market president at CapTex BankPopular downtown coffeehouse opens at First on 7thSix Flags officially moving world HQ to ArlingtonCouncil Report: MillerCoors plant may expand with develolpment fundsRichard Connor: Newspapers are struggling – and that means democracy is struggling ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos Commented7 of Winston Churchill's paintings on view in Louisiana (2)Richard Connor: Newspapers are struggling – and that means democracy is struggling (2)Texas Health expands Mid-Cities presence (1)NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps (1)Fort Worth Country Day names next leader for Bass Upper School (1)NASA astronaut talks moon mission in North Richland Hills (1)China counts 106 virus deaths as US, others move to evacuate (1)FWSSR Jan. 20. 2020 (1)Local couple to open fourth Chicken Salad Chick restaurant on Camp Bowie (1)Texas A&M chancellor fires back at Harvard over criticism of controversial beef study (1) Today's e-Edition Fort Worth Business January 27 - February 2, 2020 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Online Poll Should the U.S. crack down on the border? You voted: Yes! No! Vote View Results Back Today's Special e-Edition Healthcare Heroes January 13 - 19, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
